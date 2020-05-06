Robocop ready to deliver Friendships in Mortal Kombat 11

Yesterday, we reported that Netherrealm Studios had something to reveal for Mortal Kombat 11, which from the description sounded like single-player content. And that's exactly what it turned out to be, but we're actually getting way more than that.

It turns out the announcement was for a new expansion for the game called Aftermath, and it has something for just about everyone. Old fans of the series can look forward to a return of klassic stage The Dead Pool - yes, it has stage Fatalities - as well as other stages, and there's also a comeback for Friendships. The latter is humiliating your opponent by being really nice instead, which is almost more humiliating than getting your tongue ripped out and used as a tie in a gory Fatality.

But wait, there's more (we know that makes it sound like a bad TV commercial for a magical cleaning product)! There are also new karacters being added, namely the god of wind Fujin and four-armed Goro counterpart Sheeva. And there's also a new guest koming to bring law and order to the game: Robobop. And not the ugly one from the reboot with Joel Kinnaman, but the real deal from the '80s.

Finally, there is also a new story kontent where the struggle against Kronika's time shenanigans continues. This time, Liu Kang and Raiden have to form an unholy alliance with Shang Tsung and Sindel to put an end to it all.

And to make everything even better, much of this is free. You'll get the addition of Friendships, new Fatalities and all the stages at no extra cost. It is only the new chara... sorry... karacters and the story expansion that is paid DLC.

Check out the awesome trailer below.