Robocop has been honoured with a statue in Detroit

Detroit's most famous police officer, Robocop, made his debut in 1987 in Paul Verhoeven's blockbuster film of the same name. The well-written, dark, and strongly socially-critical film became a pop culture phenomenon that remains relevant today.

This is especially true in the gaming world, and as recently as this summer, Robocop: Rogue City - Unfinished Business was launched. Now, after long and faithful service, the cop is being honoured in his hometown of Detroit with a truly impressive bronze statue. It's a substantial piece, measuring nearly 3.5 metres and weighing 1,600 kilos.

Despite the cold and snowstorm, it's reported that there were plenty of people who wanted to see the statue being placed in Eastern Market. Detroit News writes that the idea for the statue came from social media, where someone asked if Detroit shouldn't have something similar to the Rocky Balboa statue in Philadelphia, and suggested Robocop.

The statue was financed through crowdfunding, and artist Giorgio Gikas has been working on it for three years. Detroit now has a new landmark and tourist attraction to be proud of. You can check out the unveiling in the Instagram post below.