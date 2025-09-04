Roblox to require mandatory age verification for all players

HQ

Being one of the world's most popular gaming platforms with millions of daily active users unfortunately also means attracting a fair share of unwanted actors. This has long been a problem for Roblox, leading to repeated criticism over insufficient protections for its youngest players. Now, the company behind the platform has decided to take a major step forward.

By the end of the year, Roblox will implement mandatory age verification for all users. The goal is clear: to protect individuals under 13 by limiting their ability to use chat and other social features. In addition, the platform plans to introduce systems that make it more difficult for adults to communicate with minors, unless they already know each other outside the game.

Roblox has already tested age verification for teenage accounts, where users can confirm their identity by uploading a selfie or valid ID. The new policy will now be extended to the entire user base. While the move will likely be welcomed by many parents, it still raises some legal questions. Just how much responsibility should game developers and platform providers be expected to take on in verifying ages and monitoring interactions?

So, what do you think about this solution—good or bad?