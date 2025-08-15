Roblox studio shuts down and threatens paedophile hunters with lawsuit

HQ

The negative attention that the creators of Roblox have attracted over the years has often been downright overwhelming and much thanks to the developers' own decisions and statements, which have once again put them in a strange position, to say the least. Youtuber Schlep has been hunting paedophiles online for years, in Roblox, in Minecraft and elsewhere online. Through Roblox, he has, among other things, had six paedophiles arrested and that his work ultimately protects children who play Roblox, does not require a rocket science degree to understand. Roblox's explanation for banning all of Schlep's accounts and threatening him with a lawsuit is that his and other paedophile hunters' own efforts "may interfere with their official investigations."

Here you can watch Schlep's own video review of what happened.