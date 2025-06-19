Roblox sensation Lionhearts: Crusade is coming Steam as a new title

If you're a frequent Roblox player, you may be somewhat familiar with Lionhearts: Crusade, a medieval RPG experience that managed to reach a whopping six million players. The developer behind this hit project, Credenzio Studios, is now looking to bring the game to Steam all as part of a brand-new title known simply as Lionhearts.

The game is described as a historical multiplayer feudal simulator that is set in the 12th century during the Third Crusade. It will enable players to shape history through their choices and pursue one of three core routes; military, trade, and religion.

In total, Lionhearts will serve up 16 factions and 14 guild types, with over 60 career paths and four religions too. The game has been built to be historically-authentic, it has a seamless and shared open world, no scripted events as everything is in the player's hands, you will be able to buy property and keep that land as your own, and all while travelling towards Jerusalem in an attempt to conquer the holy city. There will be monetisation, but it's noted that this is "ethical" by only offering "fair cosmetic purchases and no pay-to-win or exploitative mechanics."

The Kickstarter for Lionhearts is now live, with the aim to generate $200,000 in 30 days. You can get an early taste of the Unreal Engine 5-developed project below.