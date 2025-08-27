Roblox reaches more concurrent players that Steam has ever reached

HQ

Even though we gamers often sigh deeply at yet another lifeless live service title clinically devoid of pure entertainment and with all the love put into unreasonably expensive microtransactions, it's important to remember how big these games can become when they succeed.

Roblox is more of a platform than a game, but it is a clear example of what the biggest game publishers want to achieve as their game series increasingly transform into services. And now it has reached a truly remarkable record. Dexerto reports via Threads that Roblox recently had 47.3 million concurrent players - which is more than Steam has ever achieved (a maximum of 41.2 million, which was reached in March 2025).

The most popular Roblox game right now is Grow a Garden, which alone accounted for 22 million of these players, a higher number than any Steam title has ever managed to accomplish.