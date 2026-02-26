Roblox puts the most popular games to shame with its number of active players

HQ

Roblox is a platform that goes beyond gaming, creating personalised experiences for players with an incredible number of modes. With so much variety and popular offerings like "Dress to Impress" and "Baddies", it's no wonder millions of players worldwide spend their free time on Roblox.

As we can see in this LinkedIn post mentioning that Roblox wanted to retain 10% of all the video game players, if we look at their latest figures, we can say they were overly pessimistic in their statements.

At the time of this comparison, the top three games with the most players were Counter-Strike with 1.5 million players, Dota 2 with almost 800,000, and PUBG with approximately half a million. Well, the three most popular Roblox modes at the time of the comparison had 827,000, 793,000, and 758,000 active players respectively, which is practically the same as the other games, despite those being franchises with much longer histories and greater apparent popularity compared to Roblox.

Is the future of gaming in Roblox? Is it the true Metaverse?