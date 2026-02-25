LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Next Fest Extravaganza
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      Gamereactor

      •   English

      Log in member
      Gamereactor
      news
      Roblox

      Roblox launches new cosmetics based on this month's celebrations, such as the Rio de Janeiro Carnival and Chinese New Year

      Even Ramadan has found its way into Roblox's cosmetics selection.

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field
      HQ

      Roblox is a meeting point for millions of players of all races and ages, which is why new cosmetic items based on traditions from different countries and cultures are gradually being included, so that everyone has items they can identify with within the game and that help to spread traditions and culture to all corners of the world.

      This month on Roblox, it's possible to obtain cosmetics based on the Lunar New Year, i.e., the Chinese New Year, the popular Rio de Janeiro Carnival, and even cosmetics related to Ramadan.

      Roblox continues to grow and prove that there is room for everything in its worlds. Furthermore, if we take into account the latest news, it will be possible to create all kinds of interactive elements thanks to 4D generation using AI.

      What festive accessories would you like to see in Roblox?

      Roblox

      Related texts

      0
      Roblox has now been banned in Russia

      Roblox has now been banned in Russia
      NEWS. Written by Jonas Mäki

      The popular game creation service has previously been banned in countries like Iraq and Qatar, as the Kremlin says it's bad for "the spiritual and moral development of children."



      Loading next content