Roblox launches new cosmetics based on this month's celebrations, such as the Rio de Janeiro Carnival and Chinese New Year

Roblox is a meeting point for millions of players of all races and ages, which is why new cosmetic items based on traditions from different countries and cultures are gradually being included, so that everyone has items they can identify with within the game and that help to spread traditions and culture to all corners of the world.

This month on Roblox, it's possible to obtain cosmetics based on the Lunar New Year, i.e., the Chinese New Year, the popular Rio de Janeiro Carnival, and even cosmetics related to Ramadan.

Roblox continues to grow and prove that there is room for everything in its worlds. Furthermore, if we take into account the latest news, it will be possible to create all kinds of interactive elements thanks to 4D generation using AI.

