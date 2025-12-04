Roblox has now been banned in Russia

HQ

The American gaming platform Roblox hardly needs any introduction, and the service has become a global phenomenon where creators often attract tens of millions of players. But not everyone is entirely happy about this, and that includes the Russian government.

Yahoo now reports that it has simply banned Roblox, and the official explanation from the government is said to be that the platform contains "inappropriate content that can negatively impact the spiritual and moral development of children." Russia is not the first to ban Roblox and now joins Belarus, Iraq, Qatar, and Turkey, which have previously made the same decision.

Yahoo writes that critics believe this is yet another attempt to limit communication with the outside world and control the internet, which is already heavily regulated and censored in Russia. As recently as last week, for example, it was reported that the popular messaging app WhatsApp is also at risk of being banned in the country.

Roblox has around 100 million daily users, but we do not know how many of them are Russian.