Roblox has evolved past the simple tag of a game, it is now regarded as an experience

For some time now, Roblox has been trying to shake the simple tag of being a game. But, it wasn't until very recently that The Verge noticed that the Roblox website had purged any use of the word game and instead replaced it with the term "experience." It hasn't stopped there though, as any term that loosely ties to game has also been struck off the site, including the word "player", and for those that are wondering, the Games tab has been renamed as the Discover tab now, further building on this trend.

As part of this decision to re-identify itself, a spokesperson for Roblox also told The Verge, "The term 'experiences' is consistent with how we've evolved our terminology to reflect our realization of the metaverse. Roblox is an online community where people do things together in virtual worlds, and over the years, we began referring to these worlds as experiences, as they better represent the wide range of 3D immersive places - from obbys to virtual concerts - that people can enjoy together with their friends."

Since more and more creators are finding ways to build exciting new games... experiences in Roblox these days, it's not all that surprising that it's attempting to become regarded as more than a simple game.

Considering Epic is also trying to shake the identification of Fortnite as a game, something that was made clear as part of the Apple vs. Epic Games legal proceeding, we will likely see more games... experiences following suit. If we had to put our money on who is next, Minecraft seems to be a great contender.