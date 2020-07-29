Roblox expected to earn $250 million in 2020

You're watching Advertisements

Roblox is a sandbox game where people can make any kind of adventure and game. The developer recently announced today that it has achieved some astonishing milestones. The game is expected to earn over $250 million in 2020, up from the $110 million earned in 2019 via 150 million monthly active users, up from the 100 million we reported last year.

"The accomplishments of our developer community have eclipsed even our loftiest expectations; I am incredibly impressed by the unique and creative experiences being introduced on the Roblox platform," said David Baszucki, founder and CEO, Roblox. "Our focus is to give developers the tools and resources they need to pursue their vision and create larger, more complex, more realistic experiences and collectively build the Metaverse."

Yoiu can see the complete announcement from Roblox here.