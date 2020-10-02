Roblox estimated to have a higher value than ZeniMax

You're watching Advertisements

Microsoft bought ZeniMax last week in a power move that shocked the gaming industry. But buying them (which includes Bethesda and Id Software) wasn't cheap, and Microsoft had to pony up $7.5 billion. Imagine what you could do with that kind of money...

Let us tell you about one thing you couldn't have done. You couldn't have bought Roblox.

The Roblox Corporation is preparing a US stock market listing next year, CNBC reports that the company is expected to start at $8 billion. This basically means that ZeniMax with all their developers and franchises (like The Elder Scrolls and Doom) is less worth than Roblox.