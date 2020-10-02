LIVE

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Live broadcast
Advertisements
logo hd live | Super Mario Bros. 35
English
Follow us
news
Roblox

Roblox estimated to have a higher value than ZeniMax

The Roblox Corporation's stock market listing is set to go live next year.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Microsoft bought ZeniMax last week in a power move that shocked the gaming industry. But buying them (which includes Bethesda and Id Software) wasn't cheap, and Microsoft had to pony up $7.5 billion. Imagine what you could do with that kind of money...

Let us tell you about one thing you couldn't have done. You couldn't have bought Roblox.

The Roblox Corporation is preparing a US stock market listing next year, CNBC reports that the company is expected to start at $8 billion. This basically means that ZeniMax with all their developers and franchises (like The Elder Scrolls and Doom) is less worth than Roblox.

Roblox

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy