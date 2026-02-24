Gamereactor

news
Roblox

Roblox embraces the 4D generation thanks to AI, and the only limit is your imagination

We've already seen incredible creations on Roblox, but with this new technology, it will be even easier to create playable elements.

HQ

Roblox continues to bring together millions of players every day, and the platform offers endless different modes where anyone, young and old, can find something interesting to do. Yesterday we told you about Baddies mode, and today we want to explain how it implements 4D generation using AI to create any element we can think of.

Under the slogan "real-time dreaming," Roblox's 4D technology allows it to generate fully functional objects, which means that a player can request, for example, a crocodile-shaped car and create an object that already has wheels, physics, and seat logic ready to use. All they need to do is get in and drive.

This opens the door to literally letting the user's imagination be the limit and creating all kinds of interactive objects in Roblox to enhance any game mode or experience.

How would you use this 4D generation? Do you think this is one of the positive uses of AI, or is it better to steer clear of this type of game?

Roblox

0
Roblox has now been banned in Russia

Roblox has now been banned in Russia
NEWS. Written by Jonas Mäki

The popular game creation service has previously been banned in countries like Iraq and Qatar, as the Kremlin says it's bad for "the spiritual and moral development of children."

0
Roblox bans all erotic content

Roblox bans all erotic content
NEWS. Written by Marcus Persson

The gaming giant has now banned all erotic or sexual content, following a lawsuit in the US accusing the platform of exposing children to harmful material.



