Roblox embraces the 4D generation thanks to AI, and the only limit is your imagination

HQ

Roblox continues to bring together millions of players every day, and the platform offers endless different modes where anyone, young and old, can find something interesting to do. Yesterday we told you about Baddies mode, and today we want to explain how it implements 4D generation using AI to create any element we can think of.

Under the slogan "real-time dreaming," Roblox's 4D technology allows it to generate fully functional objects, which means that a player can request, for example, a crocodile-shaped car and create an object that already has wheels, physics, and seat logic ready to use. All they need to do is get in and drive.

This opens the door to literally letting the user's imagination be the limit and creating all kinds of interactive objects in Roblox to enhance any game mode or experience.

How would you use this 4D generation? Do you think this is one of the positive uses of AI, or is it better to steer clear of this type of game?