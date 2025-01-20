Roblox discontinued on Windows 7, 8 and 8.1

HQ

Roblox, the world's favourite online gaming platform and game creation experience for kids around the world, is today losing some of its least up-to-date users. The company has discontinued support for older Windows systems such as Windows 7, Windows 8 and Windows 8.1. While that may seem like a logical step in 2025, it could affect tens of thousands of the more than 100 million monthly users the title has supported since its launch in 2006.

Roblox, meanwhile, continues to grow and expand its offering to reach even more people. Recently, the game's account on X have posted that support for Japanese, Chinese, Korean, Indonesian and Portuguese videos has been enabled, and that you can now connect with up to 1,000 people as in-game Friends.

