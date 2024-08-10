Roblox developers speak out about the game being banned in Türkiye

HQ

Concerned about children, the Turkish government decided to ban the popular online game Roblox. Reasons included concerns about content, exploitation and the fact that children can create their own games and make money from them. There were many things that were considered problematic, so they simply made sure that no one in the country could play it.

The developers of Roblox responded diplomatically: "We respect the laws and regulations in countries where we operate and share local lawmakers' commitment to children. We look forward to working together to ensure Roblox is back online in Türkiye as soon as possible."

An online platform for minors is obviously not easy to manage and the developers have received a lot of criticism in the past from various sectors. In the US, for example, children have been criticised for being exposed to sexual content, and it has been claimed that the game has failed to filter such content, even though the developers say it is a safe platform for children to be on.

We'll see if the developers manage to satisfy the Turkish government so that players in the country can have access to it again.