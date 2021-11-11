Roblox dethrones Activision Blizzard as America's most valuable game company

HQ

Activision Blizzard has been dethroned as the financial titan of American video game companies by none other than Roblox. The company who has developed the creative sandbox title of the same namesake is now the most valuable games company in the US, after its stock rose significantly on Tuesday following the release of the company's latest earnings report.

Revealed by Wall Street Journal's Sarah Needleman over Twitter, the company's shares rose by 42% to lift its market cap above $62 billion, which is around $10 billion more than what Activision Blizzard is valued at.

While this is impressive, it's worth noting that Acti-Blizzard's market cap has recently fell following its recent decision to delay both Overwatch 2 and Diablo IV once again, and has been steadily dropping as more information regarding the lawsuits and State of California investigation is released.

With this being said, this is still an exceptional feat that shows the true value of Roblox, as the company only just went public on the trading block back in March.

Thanks, Gamespot.