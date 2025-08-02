Robin Williams' Mrs. Doubtfire co-star wants to resurrect the comedy actor as "the voice of AI"

HQ

AI is a bit of a negative buzzword these days, especially in the creative field, where many see jobs being replaced by the software and individuals having their work stolen or used without their permission under the contexts of training an AI model, for example. Needless to say, not much has to happen with AI before folk begin fighting back, which is what makes Matthew Lawrence's latest idea all the braver.

The actor, who most famously starred in Mrs. Doubtfire as a child actor and alongside Robin Williams' famed character, has appeared at San Diego Comic-Con to reveal a very bold idea he has come up with. As per Entertainment Weekly, Lawrence wants to resurrect and immortalise Williams as the voice of an AI, assuming that the project is tasteful and respectful and honours the legend and his family.

Lawrence explains: "I would love — now, obviously, with the respect and with the okay from his family — but I would love to do something really special with his voice because I know for a generation, that voice is just so iconic. It's not just the fact that I knew him and worked with him and so it's in my head — it's in everybody's head. And it would be so cool."

Lawrence details that this idea came to him when watching an old advertisement starring Williams, going as far as to add: "It's kinda like this very contemporary, modern, almost sort of foreshadowing of what's going on commercial that he did, where he did this computerized voiceover. And it always stuck with me. And then, during his passing, with the AI coming out, I'm like, 'Man, he's gotta be the voice of A.I. He's gotta be the voice in something.' So yeah, I would love to do that."

Do you think Lawrence is onto something or is using deceased celebrities for AI voice work unsavoury?