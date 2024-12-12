Robin Williams' legacy: How he helped the homeless through his projects

HQ

At the recent Comic Relief Live event in New York City, Zelda Williams shared how her late father, Robin Williams, made a lasting impact by hiring homeless individuals for his film sets and tours. She highlighted how these acts of kindness helped people, emphasizing the power of individuals in making a difference.

Robin Williams, known for his advocacy of the homeless, often took steps to provide jobs for those in need. Zelda encouraged others in the entertainment industry to follow his example, pointing out the significant impact such actions can have on both individuals and communities.

The Comic Relief Live event also honored Billy Crystal and Whoopi Goldberg for their long-standing efforts to fight homelessness. The event raised millions, furthering the mission to support shelters and organizations helping those without homes.

