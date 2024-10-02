Robin number one and two are getting an animated movie called Dynamic Duo

The future continues to get more and more exciting for DC fans, and shortly after a Bane and Deathstroke movie was revealed to be on its way to the new superhero universe, James Gunn now has more good news.

Via Threads, Gunn reveals that he is "over the moon excited to announce" an animated movie starring Dick Grayson and Jason Todd, Robin number one and two, appropriately called Dynamic Duo. And it's no ordinary cartoon, but we can look forward to "a mix of animation, puppetry, and CGI" thanks to a collaboration between Warner Bros. Animation, animation studio Swaybox and Matt Reeves' (The Batman) production company 6th & Idaho.

We don't know when it will be released, but it will be in theaters first and foremost. There have been more Robins than these two in DC history, but they are by far the most known and classic. It's not confirmed yet if the movie is tied to the new DC universe, but given that DC bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran are producers, there's certainly hope for that.