Gamescom is happening now, and publisher Nacon has released a new trailer of Gangs of Sherwood, which is being developed by Appeal Studios.

As the name suggests, Robin Hood is once again fighting against the Sheriff of Nottingham with the help from Marion, Little John and Tuck. This new take of the classic tale is a lot more mechanical than you might think.

Gangs of Sherwood is released on October 19th, 2023 on PC, Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X (and S).