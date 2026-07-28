Roberto Mancini will be the new head coach for Italy, new technical director chosen

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Roberto Mancini is now the most likely candidate to be chosen as the new head coach for the Italian national team. According to a report from Reuters, Mancini will be appointed soon, chosen by Giovanni Malagò, the president of the Federation that was appointed in June. The team has been without a coach since Gennaro Gattuso resigned in April after losing to Bosnia and Herzegovina and failing to qualify for World Cup for the third time in a row.

The decision was taken after a meeting at the Italian Federal Council on Tuesday. This comes after failed attempts to bring Pep Guardiola and Andrea Pirlo, who was almost confirmed until the controversy spread: he had commercial ties with a Russian bet company close to Putin. The offer sent to pirlo was withdrawn and technical directors Paolo Maldini and Leonardo Araújo resigned, Claudio Ranier was also chosen as the new technical director of the federation also on Tuesday's meeting.

Roberto Mancini, former Italian head coach between 2018 and 2023 who won the UEFA Euro 2020 trophy, Italy's last major trophy after World Cup 2006. Mancini became head coach of Saudi Arabia in 2024-25, and most recently head coach of Al-Sadd.