Roberto Ayala apologises for shove against Dani Olmo in World Cup final, "it wasn't a punch like some people say"

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Roberto Ayala, assistant coach for Lionel Scaloni for the Argentinian National Team, was caught by cameras seemingly throwing a punch at Spanish player Dani Olmo after the World Cup final, an action that joined other controversies like Leandro Paredes' assault on Gavi and Eric García. Speaking with the local radio station Valencia Capital Radio, in Spain, Ayala said that he did not mean to hurt him, and apologised.

"It was more of a shove than anything else. It wasn't a punch like some people are saying. It just stayed there. It was a reaction to something he said. If I see Dani Olmo, I'll apologize to him in person", Ayala said.

"I saw a scuffle breaking out in midfield, and we tried to go and get our players, to try and prevent it from escalating like that", Ayala told. "I take responsibility for what I did. My intention was to go and separate them, nothing more. Sometimes you come across things and your heart is racing, but that's no excuse, and the position I hold is very important."

However, Ayala also wanted to defend himself and his team from a certain "animosity against Argentina", a campaign against them, in which everyone seemed to want them to lose, saying that we don't play the same quality football as Spain or other teams. "It's the football we feel and we try to bring joy to our people", adding that there were other gestures by the Spanish players which are not being highlighted by the press.

Ayala has a close connection with Valencia, where he played as a defender between 2000 and 2007, winning two league titles (2002 and 2004, the last one not won by Real Madrid, Barcelona, or Atleti) and being Champions League runner-up.