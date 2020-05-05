Robert Rodriguez helped direct The Mandalorian S2

Late March it was rumoured that the well-known Texan cinematographer Robert Rodriguez would be involved in Disney's The Mandalorian as one of the chosen directors for its upcoming second season, which had its shooting finished recently (and then a third season underway). And while they were several sources pointing at his involvement, it was only now, seemingly encouraged by May the 4th Star Wars celebration, that Rodriguez himself has confirmed the news. Here's what he wrote on his Facebook a few hours ago:

"I am truly humbled to say I have now had the very rare privilege of directing the biggest star in the universe. Star Wars #TheMandalorian #MayThe4th #StarWarsDay"

It is unclear which or how many episodes will Rodriguez sign, but given the director's track record, with experience in both successful western-like and tech-heavy movies, he seemed like one of the most obvious fits for the series. While we don't expect any living dead in Star Wars anytime soon, it is after all the man behind Alita: Battle Angel, Sin City, or Desperado we're talking about.

The Mandalorian's first season consisted of 8 episodes directed by Dave Filoni, Rick Famuyiwa, Deborah Chow, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Taika Waititi. Filoni, Famuyiwa, Peyton Reed and even Carl Weathers (who is Greef Karga in the series) are directing, now together with Robert Rodriguez, the second bunch of episodes.

What do you expect of a Mandalorian episode directed by Machete creator?