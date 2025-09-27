Robert Redford pokes fun at George R.R. Martin in one of his last on-screen appearances

HQ

Last week, we received the sad news that Robert Redford had passed away. The news about the beloved actor's death shocked many, but what perhaps was equally shocking was where his last on-screen appearance (as of the moment) has come from.

As per Collider, Redford appeared in a short 30-second Cameo video alongside author George R.R. Martin in the season opener for Dark Winds' third batch of episodes, where he directly pokes fun at the A Song of Ice and Fire writer, stating, "George, the whole world is waiting. Make a move."

This is in reference to the book The Winds of Winter, that Martin has been writing for over a decade at this point. Fans still hope that the book will be completed and will eventually debut, but Martin doesn't seem to be in a rush at all when it comes to concluding the story.

