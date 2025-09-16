Robert Redford passes away at 89 Actor, director and activist remembered as Hollywood icon and champion of independent cinema.

We just got the news that Robert Redford, one of Hollywood's most enduring leading men and later a celebrated director and activist, has died at the age of 89. Known for classics like Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid and The Sting, he combined charm and talent with a career that spanned decades. Beyond his star power, Redford reshaped the industry through the Sundance Institute and Festival, nurturing generations of independent filmmakers. His directorial debut, Ordinary People, earned him top honors in the industry, while his off-screen life reflected his dedication to privacy, environmental causes and the arts. Rest in peace, Robert Redford. Venice, Italy. 01 September, 2017. Robert Redford walk the red carpet ahead of the 'Our Souls At Night' screening during the 74th Venice Film Festival // Shutterstock