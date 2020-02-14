Robert Pattinson's Batman impresses in The Batman clip

Quite a few people scratched their heads when it was confirmed that Robert Pattinson, who got his breakthrough with the Twilight series, will play Bruce Wayne and Batman in Matt Reeves' The Batman, but we think some of the doubt will be thrown aside after watching the clip below.

That's because Reeves has shared a camera test from The Batman on Vimeo and the clip has definitely grabbed our interest. Not only does the suite look cool, but that's not the worst jawline and chin we've seen covered by the Dark Knight's mask either. What do you think?