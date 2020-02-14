LIVE

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Live broadcast
Advertisements
logo hd live | Table Manners
Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news

Robert Pattinson's Batman impresses in The Batman clip

Matt Reeves has shared the first camera test from the anticipated movie, and it definitely has us intrigued.

Quite a few people scratched their heads when it was confirmed that Robert Pattinson, who got his breakthrough with the Twilight series, will play Bruce Wayne and Batman in Matt Reeves' The Batman, but we think some of the doubt will be thrown aside after watching the clip below.

That's because Reeves has shared a camera test from The Batman on Vimeo and the clip has definitely grabbed our interest. Not only does the suite look cool, but that's not the worst jawline and chin we've seen covered by the Dark Knight's mask either. What do you think?

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements
Robert Pattinson's Batman impresses in The Batman clip
Robert Pattinson's Batman impresses in The Batman clipRobert Pattinson's Batman impresses in The Batman clip


Loading next content