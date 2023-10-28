Robert Pattinson's Batman has swooped into Arkham Knight

HQ

It's been a long time, to say the least, since we've heard anything from the Arkham universe other than the re-released Batman: Arkham Trilogy, which is expected to be released on Nintendo Switch on 1st December. Maybe it's because of that collection that the development team has gotten some new fire in their fingers, because it's already possible to download a new costume in the final chapter of the trilogy, Arkham Knight.

It's none other than Robert Pattinson's version of Batman from the movie The Batman, which is now gliding around Rocksteady's Gotham City a full eight years after the game was released on the market.

Of course, we're hoping to see more Batman in the future as well, and even though he'll be starring in the studio's upcoming Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, we'd love to see the hero return to star in another dark adventure.