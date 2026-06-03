Robert Pattinson was the only actor who asked for a script before agreeing to star in The Odyssey

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It turns out Robert Pattinson was the only actor of the cast in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey who wanted to see a script before agreeing to star. Pattinson plays Antinous, the main antagonist of the film and the leader of the suitors staying in Odysseus' house as they try and force his wife Penelope into marriage.

Pattinson has worked with Nolan before, but in a new interview with GQ he revealed that he was the only person to ask to read the script first. "I was like, 'Yeah, can't wait to read it.' He's like, 'You want to read it? Everyone else just said yes.'"

Pattinson's request didn't stop him from getting the role, of course, but it did show Nolan's power in Hollywood, to be able to ask so many A-list actors to star in The Odyssey and have them all show up with no other questions needing to be asked. Even as what you'd label as the main antagonist in The Odyssey, his role apparently isn't big, but he tried to make Antinous his own. "He's like a little sleazy. I kept saying at my costume fitting, I was like, 'I really want to have leopard underpants.' I want to have it just coming out of my skirt, a little sparkly fur," Pattinson said.