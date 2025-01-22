Robert Pattinson wants to play Steve-O in a biopic

HQ

As well as being one of the best actors of his generation, Robert Pattinson is also a man known for doing funny little voices. Whether it's the heron in The Boy and the Heron, or his upcoming role as Mickey in Mickey 17, Pattinson is often trying out the limits of his accents and impressions.

Apparently, on the set for Mickey 17, that went a bit too far when he tried a Steve-O impression that didn't last very long. "I used to love, and I still do love, Jackass," Pattinson explained to Elle. "I remember listening to an interview with Steve-O years ago and he was talking about how much they got paid for these dangerous stunts on the first season, and he said a hundred bucks...There was something about that—actually being really brave and not ever acknowledging that it's bravery. I thought there was an element of that to Mickey. So I spent a long time kind of figuring out an impression of Steve-O's voice. And the first time I did it, Bong [Joon-Ho] was just like, 'Whoa—what's that voice you're doing?'"

While he might not get to do his Steve-O impression in the film, Pattinson does hope he'll get to use it one day. "If they ever make the Steve-O biopic, I'm ready," he said.

Do you think Pattinson would make a good Steve-O?