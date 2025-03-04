Robert Pattinson wants to film The Batman - Part II soon

HQ

Robert Pattinson seems just as eager as the rest of us to get The Batman's sequel rolling. The actor is currently going around promoting Mickey 17, but before long we're hoping Matt Reeves can shove him back in a cowl and cape so he can hunt Gotham's crime lords once more.

Speaking with co-star Naomi Ackie for Hero Magazine, Pattinson was asked if he was filming The Batman's sequel soon, to which he replied:

"I fucking hope so. I started out as young Batman and I'm going to be fucking old Batman by the sequel."

Pattinson, now 38, isn't exactly old, but considering it will have been more than five years since we saw him in The Batman by the time the sequel rolls around, his fears do seem a bit more understandable. Perhaps Matt Reeves has taken this into account when writing the script.