Robert Pattinson teases The Batman - Part II: "The script is extraordinary"

HQ

We're still well over a year away from Robert Pattinson transforming once more into Robert Battinson and gracing our screens in The Batman - Part II. After some significant delays, though, work on the film is progressing. We now have a full script, one which Pattinson has read and is thoroughly excited by.

"The script is extraordinary," Pattinson told Deadline on the red carpet for his new A24 film The Drama. "I think it's going to be a really, really special movie and very, very different."

Pattinson couldn't share too much, of course, but he did add that he's interested to see how the film shapes up when it releases. "It's going to be interesting seeing it come out. It's taking some big swings."

Colin Farrell, who plays The Penguin in Matt Reeves' Batman universe, has also shared his thoughts on the script. We're still unsure on most major plot details, but the more we hear about The Batman - Part II, the more we hope it doesn't get delayed any further, and we can hear more about it soon.