Robert Pattinson says Batman "is a freak"

HQ

In a little less than a month, one of the year's most anticipated films, The Batman, will finally premiere. In the run-up to that day, in another interview, lead actor Robert Pattinson tells a little more about his view of the Dark Knight, going as far as to call Batman "a freak" when Total Film had a conversation with him. Here's what Pattinson had to say.

"I just kept obsessively checking up on it for the next year or so. Even my agents were like, 'Oh, interesting. I thought you only wanted to play total freaks?' And I was like, 'He is a freak!'"

Pattinson described himself as a genuine fan of Batman and told Total Film how he saw all the movies that came out in the cinema. Something he has not done with any other superhero movies.

"Out of all the comic-book characters and that kind of movie, I've seen every single one of the [Batman] movies in the cinema, which I can't really say I've done for any other series," he explains. "I was always really looking forward to them coming out. There was the combination of just being so attracted to it, but also feeling like it'd had a lot of movies made about it, and none of them are bad movies. People kind of shit on some of them, but they're not actually bad. They all kind of completely achieve what they set out to achieve, and they're all really interesting, according to their time and place. I don't know. I just had a weird instinct about it. But I've always loved the character."

The actor also talked about the trauma that broods deep inside Batman and what drives him to do what he does. How it almost works as therapy or self-help. In connection with the interview, some new pictures from the film were also shown, which you can view below.