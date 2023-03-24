Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Robert Pattinson, Robert Downey Jr to star in Adam MccKay's next movie

The director is moving on from a look on climate change to a serial killer movie.

Adam McKay, best known for his work on Don't Look Up, The Big Short, and Vice, is working on his next movie, which will star Robert Pattinson and Robert Downey Jr. The film's title is said to be Average Height, Average Build.

Reportedly, the film will be centred around a serial killer who gets into politics in order to make laws more murder-friendly. As with McKay's other recent works, it's likely there will be a good dose of social commentary in this upcoming film.

With Robert Pattinson and Robert Downey Jr as headlining stars, the film already looks to have a strong cast. Are you excited for Average Height, Average Build?

