Robert Pattinson, Robert Downey Jr to star in Adam MccKay's next movie

Adam McKay, best known for his work on Don't Look Up, The Big Short, and Vice, is working on his next movie, which will star Robert Pattinson and Robert Downey Jr. The film's title is said to be Average Height, Average Build.

Reportedly, the film will be centred around a serial killer who gets into politics in order to make laws more murder-friendly. As with McKay's other recent works, it's likely there will be a good dose of social commentary in this upcoming film.

With Robert Pattinson and Robert Downey Jr as headlining stars, the film already looks to have a strong cast. Are you excited for Average Height, Average Build?

