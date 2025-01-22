Robert Pattinson keeps dying in funny ways in new Mickey 17 trailer

HQ

We've had to wait quite a bit longer for Parasite director Bong Joon Ho's next film, Mickey 17, as it has been delayed several times before it was pushed forward a bit. The good thing about delays is that we might get even more trailers. That's the case this time.

Warner Bros. has given us a second trailer for Mickey 17, and it shows Robert Pattinson dying in even more brutal, funny and/or weird ways before teasing what happens when multiple versions of him are alive at the same time.

Could we be in for another fascinating twist from Bong Joon Ho? We'll find out when Mickey 17 premieres on the 7th of March.