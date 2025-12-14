Robert Pattinson and Zendaya pair up in A24's The Drama

In the words of Donkey: "Celebrity marriages, they never last, do they?" Robert Pattinson and Zendaya might not be getting married in real life, much to the relief of their respective partners, we're sure, but in A24's The Drama, they'll be playing a loved-up pair ready for the happiest day of their lives.

However, things don't look too happy in the teaser trailer. Things start off great, but we know that in this film from writer/director Kristoffer Borgli there's an unexpected, major event that will leave the pair stunned, confused, and unsure of where to go next right before their wedding.

The Drama will release in theatres on the 3rd of April, 2026. We don't see what the major event is that sends this relationship down a road they'd never thought they'd go, but that'll make it all the more juicy when we watch the film next year.