Robert Lewandowski scores first MLS goals in his debut at his new home in Chicago

HQ

Robert Lewandowski scored his first two goals with Chicago Fire on Sunday, in a 2-1 win over Charlotte, in what also was his third match in the MLS and his first victory, and also his first home match in Chicago, meeting his new local fans (his first matches were away defeats, 3-2 to Inter Miami and 3-1 to New York). But Chicago remains fourth in the Eastern Conference, with 29 points after 17 matches, well positioned to qualify for play-offs.

The Polish striker dedicated his goal to his father, as he has always done whenever he scored his first goal at a new team, "who is surely above watching him". Robert's father Krzysztof Lewandowski passed away in 2005, when Robert was 17.

Lewandowski also said that he is taking time to "understand how your teammates play, what kind of football they play, their positioning with and without the ball" and added he is very impressed with his city.