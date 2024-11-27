Robert Lewandowski joins Messi and Cristiano as only players to score 100 goals in the Champions League

HQ

FC Barcelona got another splendid victory against Stade Brestois, one of the most solid teams at UEFA Champions League thus far, 3-0, with two goals by Robert Lewandowski and one by Dani Olmo.

The scoreboard was opened by the Polish striker with a penalty in the first ten minutes, and later scored again at the 92 minute mark. Those were his number 100 and 101 goals in the Champions League, making him the only other footballer, behind Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, to reach a hundred goals in Europe's top competition.

Lewandowski achieved it after playing 125 games for Borussia Dortmund, Bayern München and FC Barcelona against 37 opponents. According to UEFA's absurd statistics, as he has played 10,541 minutes in UCL, he scores an average of a goal every 105 minutes and 25 seconds.

In reality, it is not rare that he scores more than one goal per match, as it was the case today, despite 17-year-old Pau Cubarsí being named MVP - who said Lewandowski and Pedri deserved it more.

Lewandowski joins the exclusive 100 goals club with no competition for a good while: the next on the list is Karim Benzema, who no longer plays in Europe. The only other active players behind him are Thomas Muller, with 54 goals, Kylian Mbappé, with 49 goals, and Erling Haaland with 46 goals.

Only Ronaldo (140 goals) and Messi (129 goals) are above Lewandowski, who scored 17 goals with Dortmund, 69 goals with Bayern, and 15 goals so far with Barcelona.