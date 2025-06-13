HQ

Michał Probierz will no longer be Poland's national coach. Robert Lewandowski wins the short cold war, that started last week, when the Barcelona players said that he would no longer play with Poland with Probierz as manager.

That feud started because Probierz, who had left Lewandowski out of the latest call, chose to pick a new captain instead of Lewandowski. The Barça striker, international since 2014, scorer of 85 goals in 158 matches, did not like how he was informed, "while putting my children to bed", and posted on X that due to "the loss of trust in the coach", he would refrain from playing for the national team again.

Poland lost last Tuesday 2-1 to Finland as part of the World Cup 2026 qualifiers. While Probierz initially said he would not resign, a conversation with Polish Football Association president Cezary Kulesza resulted in Probierz announcing he leaves the role of manager, one that held since September 2023, after nien wins, five draws and six defeats.