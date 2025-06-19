Robert Kirkman says fans "should be worried about where Mark is headed" in Season 4

HQ

Now that Invincible Season 3 has been and gone, fans are of course looking forward to Amazon's next instalment in the popular animated series. Robert Kirkman, the author of the comic series, knows where the show is going, of course, and he wants fans to be as worried as they are excited.

"You should be worried for where Mark is headed in Season 4 and beyond," Kirkman told Deadline. Speaking further on Season 4, Kirkman hyped up the Viltrumite conflict that we'll be heading into, involving one Thragg, who has already been cast.

"I will say that Season 4 has more Viltrumite stuff that you might be wanting. In Season 2, we got the cool Anissa stuff and then Nolan's story. In Season 3, we got Conquest, and Nolan's story, and stuff going on in space with Allen. In Season 4, it really ramps up. So, the people that are loving that aspect of the show, you will definitely get more of that."

We don't yet have a release date for Season 4 of Invincible, but considering Amazon isn't planning on making us wait years between seasons anymore, fans believe we'll see it in 2026.