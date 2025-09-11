Robert Kirkman reveals when the Battle Beast comic will end

HQ

Since the main Invincible comic series has come to an end, many are wondering what will be next for the universe, especially since there is a spinoff project that revolves around Battle Beast. As the Battle Beast comic is ongoing and explores the life of the warrior character from the period when he first appears in the main Invincible comics, the question has become how much longer can we expect Battle Beast comics to continue debuting.

Creator Robert Kirkman has spoken with Comicbook.com about this, where he mentioned that he has a definitive end point in mind for the Battle Beast comics, an end that is probably closer than it is further away.

"Battle Beast is a regular monthly series, and when we catch up to when he returns to Invincible in the original run, the comic will end. It's not a series that we plan on doing forever, but it is going to go for a good number of issues.

"It is the story of Thokk (aka Battle Beast) and so when you complete the whole Battle Beast run, you'll be able to go back and read Invincible and have a better understanding of Battle Beast and what makes him tick. I think it will affect those issues of Invincible in some really cool and interesting ways."

So, effectively, expect the Battle Beast series to come to an end soon and not run nearly as long as the main series that Prime Video is still in the process of adapting.