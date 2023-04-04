Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

      Robert Kirkman promises less of a wait after Invincible Season 2

      The gap between the second and third season of the show will take much less time.

      It has been a long wait for the second season of Invincible. While fans are happy to wait so long as they know the quality will continue, Robert Kirkman, the comic series' writer, has promised the gap between Season 2 and Season 3 will be much shorter.

      Speaking with Collider, Kirkman gave away a few details on how far along development with Invincible's next seasons is. He said: "There won't be a similar gap between Season 2 and Season 3. This is the pain. This area right now is the pain for Invincible fans. So once we're through this, once Season 2 comes out, hopefully, it should be smooth sailing from there on. There won't be these big, large gaps, theoretically."

      Without promising too much, then, it seems Kirkman is confident we won't have a two-year wait between each season of the show. If Season 2 lives up to the foundation set by Invincible's debut, we can be sure fans will be clamouring for the third season soon enough.

