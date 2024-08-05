Robert Kirkman on the third season of Invincible: "Dark and epic"

HQ

We're not the only ones excited for season three of Invicible to arrive, comic book creator Robert Kirkman is pumped for the upcoming season of the animated TV series and teased it heavily during an interview with GamesRadar.

He had this to say:

"The stakes of the season are really high and the content of the season is really dense. So we've set up a lot of stories in season 1 and season 2 that are kind of coming to a head in season three. And so in a lot of ways, every episode does kind of feel like a finale. There's something big about every episode, there's a massive conclusion in every episode, there's some kind of huge evolution of a character or story turn that happens in every episode. I'm really excited to finally get to see season 3 because it's gonna be crazy."

It was during San Diego Comic-Con that we first got to see clips from season 3 with Mark Grayson in his new blue suit. Kirkman had this to say about it:

"It's definitely an evolution of the series. I think it's growing darker season to season, if you can believe it and yes, it's more of that. Mark was in a really strange place at the end of every season, but definitely in the case of the second season, having killed Angstrom Levy and having to deal with that. That's really going to weigh on him and temper every decision he makes, every action he takes moving forward in season 3. It's going to change the way that the show operates."

On what we can expect from season 3, he said this:

"I think you can see that Season 2 is an advancement of a lot of things that were introduced in Season 1. The stakes were higher, things got a little crazier, and there were a lot of pieces moving that were hinting at a lot of bigger stories. Those bigger stories really start crashing down in Season 3."

The series is about 18-year-old Mark Grayson who is like any other 18-year-old except for the small detail that his father is the most powerful superhero in the world.

You can watch the animated series on Prime Video.