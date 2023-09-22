Robert Kirkman has plans for eight seasons of Invincible

HQ

Following its stellar first season, Invincible will be returning to Prime Video later this year for its second season. But with new episodes planned soon, if you have been wondering how many more seasons of the show there might be, we've now been given an idea of just this.

Speaking with Polygon in a recent interview, creator Robert Kirkman was asked how long it will take to adapt the full Invincible comic series, to which he replied:

"I'm trying not to pin it down to a number, because it is somewhat of a moving target. I think in the seven-to-eight-season range seems like it would be enough. But there could be some things we move through a little faster, some things we expand. If we're fortunate enough to go for a good long time, I think that would be enough to cover the entire comic."

Kirkman also elaborated a tad further about additional projects in the Invincible animated series, stating: "And there are some things along the way that didn't get into the comic that I'd like to do. I think it'd be cool to have some episodes here and there that are completely original. So that's part of the plan moving forward."

Either way, it seems like we can look forward to plenty more episodes of Invincible going forward.