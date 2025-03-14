Robert Kirkman gives an update on the Invincible video game

HQ

Invincible Season 3 has met its end and while fans are still reeling from the fight between Mark and Conquest, we've still got plenty of content left in the Invincible universe. Amazon is moving onto Season 4, and there's a video game in the works.

Announced with a Kickstarter last year, the Invincible video game is still in the works, and likely won't be out for some time. But, speaking to Dexerto, Invincible's creator Robert Kirkman revealed how excited he is about the project already.

"I don't know what I can say. I think... it's definitely in the works. It's definitely cool. I don't even know if I can say how much of it I've seen," he said. "I'm gonna play it safe and just say, from what I have seen, I am more excited than I've been about anything involving Invincible."

Those are some strong words, so hopefully we'll see something exciting from the project soon so that we can decide if we agree with Kirkman or not. Elsewhere in the Invincible world, there's still talk of a live-action movie somewhere down the line, but we'll probably have to wait for that considering it could clash with the show.