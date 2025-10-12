Robert Englund reveals who he'd like to see take over the mantle of Freddy Krueger

Now that Robert Englund has made it abundantly clear on multiple occasions that he is retired from the role of Freddy Krueger in the A Nightmare on Elm Street horror series, the question naturally becomes who will take over duties as the famed slasher villain.

In the past, Kevin Bacon's name has been thrown around and while Englund does believe Bacon would be a "great choice," he also notes that he has a lot going on and that he's "not getting any younger" either.

So who else? Speaking with Bloody Disgusting, Englund shares a name that some might not be too familiar with but who is very experienced with creature performances.

"I think, for the sake of the franchise, they need to find someone like a Doug Jones."

Jones is perhaps best known for his work in The Shape of Water, Hellboy, and Pan's Labyrinth, but he has also appeared in Hocus Pocus and What We Do in the Shadows, meaning he's all too familiar with very prosthetic-heavy performances.

Englund does chat a little further about the re-casting of Freddy, noting: "I think that it would be interesting to maybe redefine Freddy differently than my physicality and my size; a lumbering tall man, perhaps, or someone wiry and shorter than me, and maybe more cat-like or reptilian. It would be interesting. They gotta pick somebody that can go the distance."

Do you agree with Englund's vision for the future of Freddy Krueger?