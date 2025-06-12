Robert Eggers to make a new A Christmas Carol adaptation

HQ

Robert Eggers appears to be quite the busy man in Hollywood. We already know he's working on his Werwulf movie, alongside a Labyrinth revival, and at the same time he's also apparently concocting a new adaptation of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol.

Deadline reports that Warner Bros is in development with Eggers to write and direct a retelling of the classic story. Sources also add that while the project is not at the stage yet where talent will be notified, Eggers is writing the lead role of Ebenezer Scrooge for Willem Dafoe.

Dafoe and Eggers have worked on numerous projects together, with the most recent being Eggers' Nosferatu. We've seen multiple adaptations of A Christmas Carol in the past, from the Jim Carrey Disney movie to The Muppet Christmas Carol. We'll have to see which way Eggers' Christmas Carol swings, but it's likely to entirely in its own direction.