Robert Eggers of Count Orlok's polarising moustache: "There's just no way that this guy wouldn't have a moustache"

HQ

Any person who has seen Robert Eggers' Nosferatu will be very familiar with Bill Skarsgård's Count Orlok, the main antagonist of the film and the individual where the movie's namesake is derived from. This vampiric villain has many unusual and off-putting physical attributes, but the one that has seemingly stuck with fans the most isn't his ghoulish shape, fully on-display penis, or even his scarred face, no, it's actually his facial hair that has proved most divisive.

In fact, in a recent interview with Empire discussing Count Orlok's facial hair, Eggers revealed that he understands it's a tough thing to stomach but also that he would choose to give the vampire a thick moustache once again if he had to make the movie a second time.

Eggers explains: "I get that. It's a hard pill for some people to swallow. But I also don't care, because there's just no fucking way that this guy wouldn't have a moustache. I love the way Max Schreck looks too [in Murnau's original], and it's a change. So, fair play, as people say over here."

If you haven't seen Nosferatu yet, be sure to read our review to see why it should be on your watchlist.