Robert Eggers' Nosferatu remake has finished filming

HQ

If you recently caught Renfield in cinemas and have been longing for another vampire flick, perhaps even one starring Nicholas Hoult, then we have some good news for you. Because the Prague Reporter has revealed that The Northman's Robert Eggers has finished filming his remake of Nosferatu.

The movie had been filming in the Czech Republic and finished shooting on May 19 after three months of production, with some of the filming taking place at the Invalidovna Complex in Prague.

The movie features a stacked cast including the likes of Bill Skarsgård as the titular vampire, Lily-Rose Depp as his plaything, Ellen Hutter, Nicholas Hoult as Ellen's husband, and Willem Dafoe, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Emma Corrin, Simon McBurney, and more as other supporting characters.

There is currently no word on when the film is expected to debut in theatres around the world.