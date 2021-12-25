Robert Eggers' brutal Viking epic The Northman hits cinemas in April

HQ

This April is about to get a whole lot bloodier as director Robert Eggers' brutal Viking epic The Northman has been given a release date for that very month. The movie follows a young Viking prince who heads out to exact revenge for his murdered father, and features a stacked cast including the likes of Alexander Skarsgård in the lead role of Amleth, as well as Anya Taylor-Joy, Willem Dafoe, and Nicole Kidman.

The movie is set to open on April 22, 2022, when we will get to experience this savage and striking looking flick in theatres for ourselves. But ahead of that date, be sure to check out the official trailer for the movie below to get an idea of what we'll be in store for come release day.