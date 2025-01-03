Robert Eggers almost adapted Frankenstein

HQ

Robert Eggers, the mastermind behind the recent remake of Nosferatu, has earned his stripes as a visionary filmmaker. Yet, even the best of the best hit creative roadblocks. In a recent interview with Conversations at Curzon, Eggers revealed that he once toyed with bringing Mary Shelley's iconic Frankenstein to life, but the project fizzled out just two weeks into development.

Eggers, known for his meticulous approach to storytelling, admitted he quickly realized the task was too daunting. Reflecting on his attempt, he expressed both relief and admiration for Guillermo del Toro, whose Frankenstein adaptation is slated for a 2025 release. Eggers' own challenges underscore the weight of reimagining such a storied character, but his excitement for del Toro's interpretation suggests the torch has been passed to capable hands.

For now, Eggers remains focused on other ventures. With Nosferatu earning critical acclaim and whispers of a potential Labyrinth reboot on the horizon, the director proves that failure is but a stepping stone in the creative journey.

What do you think—can Guillermo del Toro succeed where Eggers stepped back?